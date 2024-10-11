Gambling den busted in valadgaon, four detained

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police raided a gambling den in Valadgaon, detaining four individuals. The operation took place on Tuesday at 8.30pm.

Satara Police Station Inspector Sangram Tate received information about the gambling activity. Acting on his instructions, PSI Anil Bagul, along with his team, conducted the raid. Yogesh Pimple (29), Shailesh Tamkhane, Balu Ture and Sandeep Bankar were detained. A case was refgistered against them based on the complaint of constable Jagdish Khandalkar.