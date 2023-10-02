Gandhi Jayanti at Baswantrao Patil school

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Bharat Ratna Lal Bahadur Shastri was celebrated at Baswantrao Patil Primary and Secondary English School in Ranjangaon (SP).

President of the Institute I G Jadhav offered tributes to the great leaders who played an important role in India's freedom struggle. A cleanliness activity was conducted. The students participated in the speech competition. Principal Surekha Basavade, secretary Harish Jadhav, principal of secondary B V Shirsat, Rekha Bidarkar were among those present. Deepti Zade proposed a vote of thanks.