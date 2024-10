Gandhi Jayanti at Pinks N Blues

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pinks N Blues Preschool, Satara Parisar, celebrated Gandhi Jayanti with great enthusiasm. Students dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi. Teachers narrated the inspiring story of Gandhi Ji's life, highlighting his struggles against the British rule and sacrifices that earned him the title of 'Father of the Nation'. The students were also taught Gandhi Ji's iconic slogan: "Bura mat dekho, bura mat suno, aur bura mat bolo" (See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil), said principal Soniya Kaur Daroga.