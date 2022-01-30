Gandhiji's life is a message for humanity

Aurangabad, Jan 30:

The rhetoric of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi may not be effective at one time, but his life is very enriching. The way in which Gandhiji lived his life conveyed the message of simplicity to the entire human race, said renowned writer Dr Ganesh Shinde.

He was speaking in an online programme organized on the occasion of the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on behalf of Lok Samvad Foundation on Sunday. Speaking further Dr Shinde said Mahatma Gandhi was a barrister. If he had practiced law for the rest of his life, he would have lived a very happy life. However, he saw the misery in the society. He wanted to find some solution to the pain and suffering of the people. With that in mind, he chose the path of lifelong struggle and taught to live life with limited resources. He achieved public interest through his simplicity. It is not that Gandhiji had a very effective rhetorical style, but the values he adopted while living life got rooted in the society. From that Gandhiji became Mahatma. At present the means of communication in the society have increased tremendously. But it also shows that the means of communication are being misused. The actual communication between people has decreased. After reading Gandhi's letter, one understands the power of communication. So everyone should communicate. He also said that life can be made beautiful through dialogue. Kailas Ambhure, Dhammapal Jadhav and Dr Ramchandra Kalunkhe were present.