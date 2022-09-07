Ganesh devotees overwhelmed by variety of tableaux

City gets crowded in the evening due to respite from rain

Aurangabad, Sep 7:

The Ganesh devotees came out in large numbers to witness the decorations and tableaux as they got respite from the rains. Visitors were overwhelmed by the tableaux of dahi handi in Jadhavmandi and the tribal dance at Shahganj Chowk.

Only two days are left for Anant Chaturdashi. It did not rain in the old city on Wednesday evening. Hence citizens came out in large numbers along with their family to watch the scenes.

The devotees first took darshan of Sansthan Ganpati, at Rajabazar and then visited the tableaux of Dahihandi prepared by the Yaadgar Ganesh Mandal in Jadhavmandi. The Navsarvajanik Ganesh Mandal at Shahgunj Gandhi statue chowk has invited the Adiwasi group of Saputara this year. The group is showing glimpses of their culture through dance forms.

The decoration of the Balkanhaiyya Ganesh Mandal in Dhavani Mohalla is also proving to be eye-catching. The Bengali-style flower arrangement by Shivshakti Ganesh Mandal on Sarafa road is also attracting attention. Along with Kasari Bazar, Pandariba mandals, there was a crowd to see the Bijli dance of Sangam Ganesh Mandal and the silver Ganesh idol and LED wall on Gulmandi.

The Mahakal Ganesh Mandal depicts Shaniwarwada. The citizens were impressed to see the mechanical automatic tableaux created by Shivshakti Ganesh Mandal on Khadkeshwar ground. Many Sarvajanik Ganesh mandals distributed prasad to the citizens after the evening aarti.