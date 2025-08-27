Ganesh Fest with Grandparents at The Evolvers Nest
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 27, 2025 23:40 IST2025-08-27T23:40:03+5:302025-08-27T23:40:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Evolver's Nest Preschool celebrated the Ganesh Festival with great enthusiasm, combining Ganesh Sthaapna rituals with a heartfelt Grandparents Day. The children put up a skit dedicated to their grandparents, followed by dance performances. The little ones crafted beautiful Ganpati-themed takeaways as tokens of love for their grandparents.