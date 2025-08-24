Ganesh festival to be celebrated without DJs, laser shows

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

This year’s Ganesh festival in the city will be celebrated without DJs and laser shows. Political leaders, officials, and Ganesh mandals unanimously resolved to give preference to traditional dhol-tasha and bands, ensuring families can enjoy immersion processions peacefully.

In the past, over 400 citizens had fallen ill due to high-decibel DJ music and laser shows during celebrations. Against this backdrop, a coordination meeting was held on Sunday at MIT College at Manthan Hall under the initiative of the Police Commissioner’s office. Speakers highlighted noise pollution concerns. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve cited Pune’s DJ-free Dahi Handi as an example and urged Sambhajinagar to set a state-wide model with a DJ-free, laser-free Ganeshotsav. Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat admitted political leaders themselves had once encouraged harmful practices like DJs to please workers. He recalled trembling during one procession due to the noise and noted its harmful effects on children and the elderly. From the dais, Danve, MP Dr. Kalyan Kale, former union minister Dr. Bhagwat Karad, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, and district chief Rajendra Janjal appealed to citizens to support the initiative. Police commissioner Pravin Pawar was assured by all leaders that there would be no political interference. Ganesh mandals present also pledged to avoid Djs. Meanwhile, with a state-wide campaign underway to remove loudspeakers from religious places, Shirsat warned police that certain groups may attempt to tarnish Ganesh festival in the name of DJs and urged vigilance.