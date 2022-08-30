Ganesh mandals reluctant to take permission

Only 220 mandals apply for permission in past six days, permission free of cost

Aurangabad, Aug 30:

The State government has decided not to collect any fee from Ganesh Mandals so that Ganeshotsav can be celebrated with great enthusiasm this year. The implementation of this decision was started by the municipal corporation in urban areas. However, only 220 mandals from the city have applied for the permission in the past six days. Wednesday is the last day to take permission.

Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandals in the city were given permission through the single window scheme every year with applicable charges. But this year, the government ordered the municipal corporation to grant permission to the Ganesh mandals without charging any fee. Following the orders of administrator Dr Abhijit Choudhary, Ganesh Mandals were asked to file an application in the headquarters along with the ward offices of the municipal corporation. According to the municipal officials, 220 mandals have secured permission till Monday. However, the officials were expecting the number to rise this year due to removal of restriction. But many Ganesh mandals are reluctant to take permission.