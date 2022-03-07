Ganesh Sabha feted as excellent religious institute

Aurangabad, March 7:

Ganesh Sabha has been honoured as an excellent social and religious institute for its social and religious works during the corona period at Nath Shaktipeeth Hall in Akola recently. During the ceremony, Narendranath Maharaj praised the institute and felicitated president Manoj Padalkar by giving a citation.

Anil Deshmukh, Anil Walujkar, Sunil Khoche, Nirmala Tarte, Mayuresh Kotnis, Dr Shailaja Dev and others were present.