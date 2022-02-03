Ganesh Yag organised in temples on Ganesh Jayanti

Aurangabad, Feb 3:

Ganesh Jayanti, the birthday of Lord Ganpati, is being celebrated on Friday. Temples in various parts of the city were decorated and preparations for Ganesh Yag have been completed in every temple.

According to beliefs, Lord Ganpati was born on Shukla Chaturthi in the month of Magh. The number of corona patients decreased rapidly as a result, restrictions imposed on the temple by the state government were relaxed. There is enthusiasm among Ganesh devotees. The Sansthan Ganpati temple has been illuminated. There will be 21 Kundi Ganesh Yag in the temple premises. The Yadgaar Ganesh Mandir at Jadhavmandi has also been decorated. Ganesh Yag will start at 7 am. Preparations for 21 Kundi Ganesh Yag were also completed at Varad Ganesh Temple in Samarthnagar. The whole temple is illuminated by the temple trust. The Jay Chaturthi Pratishthan at Chaturthi Chowk in Kelibazar will perform Ganpati Aarti at 12.20 pm. Devotees will be able to take darshan of Lord Ganesh from 11 am to 8 pm. Similarly, Bhakti Ganesh Mandir at Cidco N-1, Ashtavinayak Ganesh Mandir at Pannalalnagar has also arranged Ganesh Yag. Mahaprasad has also been organized in many temples.

Rare occasion after 320 years

This year, the celebration of Ganesh Jayanti has come on the Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra. This occasion has come after 320 years. Suresh Kedare Guruji said that performing Ganeshyag on this date, reciting Atharvashirsha, offering durva, flowers and fruits is especially fruitful. Ganeshyag should be done from 7.20 am. Aarti of Janmotsava can be done at 12 noon.