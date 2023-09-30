Ganeshotsav celebration generates Rs 36 crore turnover

A booster for the local business economy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Ganeshotsav celebration in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was marked by enthusiasm and grandeur. This vibrant festival not only brought joy to the community but also contributed significantly to the local economy, with a total turnover of Rs 36.12 crore.

The Ganesh mandals in the city erected large idols, with the highlight being a 21-foot tall Ganesh idol. This year's celebrations were characterized by unique and innovative themes presented by the Ganesh mandals. More than 900 registered and unregistered sarvajanik Ganesh mandals participated in the festivities.

An estimated 2.5 to 3 lakh Ganesh idols were sold during the festival period. Over the course of the ten-day celebration, various businesses flourished, including the flower market, mandap decoration, puja and aarti materials, makhars (decorative canopies), lighting businesses, and the sale of traditional modaks. The 12 band pathaks from Chalisgaon, Vaijapur, and Yeola also reported significant earnings, with nearly 1000 new dhols and 600 tashas sold.

Moreover, the large and small Ganesh mandals played an active role in contributing to the community by offering food and prasad to devotees. Additionally, devotees visiting the pandals contributed to the local economy by patronizing restaurants and food carts.

Market experienced good effect

Praful Malani, former president of Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh, noted that in addition to the financial boost brought about by the Ganeshotsav, the region also experienced the positive effects of recent good rainfall, which reduced the risk of drought. The reported turnover of Rs 36 crore does not include figures from the gold-silver and vehicle markets.

The overall estimated turnover:

Mandap and decorators: Rs 10 crore

Idol sales: Rs 10 crore

Modaks: Rs 1 crore

Flowers: Rs 1.50 crore

Food donations (Bhandara): Rs 4 crore

Dhol-Tasha: Rs 2.50 crore

Lighting: Rs 50 lakh

Tableaux/scenes: Rs 3 crore

Band: Rs 15 lakh

Restaurants: Rs 5 crore

Gulal (colored powder): Rs 12 lakh

Puja materials: Rs 1 crore