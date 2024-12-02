Gang arrested for stealing mobiles from Suraj Shop

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Local Crime Branch team has arrested a gang involved in breaking into Suraj Mobile Shop in Paithan and stealing mobile phones worth lakhs on Sunday. The police recovered 51 stolen mobile phones, valued at Rs 5.10 lakh, from the accused.

They arrested 18-year-old Aryan Shaikh( Kapurwadi, Dist. Ahilyanagar), based on confidential information. On May 5,unidentified thieves broke into Suraj Mobile Shop, owned by Jagdish Nagori, by demolishing the wall. A complaint was lodged at Paithan Police Station and PI Sanjay Deshmukh registered a case. Under the guidance of SP Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod and Additional SP Sunil Lanjewar, the Crime Branch team, including PSI Deepak Pardhe and others launched an investigation. Shaikh confessed to the theft, implicating his accomplice, Firoz Mahmood Sayyad, who remains on the run. The police are investigating if the duo was involved in similar crimes across other regions.