Gang moving with intention of robbery caught; 2 K fake gold coins & sharp weapons seized

Aurangabad, July 5:

Personnel of Pundalikanagar police on Tuesday arrested a gang that had come to the city with the intention of robbing people on the pretext of selling gold coins.

Two gang members have already been charged with fraud, robbery and looting. Police seized 2,000 fake gold coins, a car, a sharp weapon and mobile phones from them.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mangalsingh Pralhad Pawar, Faqira Shah Suleman Shah (32), Rajesh Pralhad Pawar (24), all three from Pimpalgaon Sarai (Buldhana), Ravindra Sukhdev Mhaske ( Hivra Kabli, Jafrabad, Jalna), Subhash Shamrao Suruse (48, Matla, Buldhana).

One of the members of the gang ran away and police launched a search to nab him.

According to police, Pundalikanagar Police Station police inspector (PI) Dilip Gangurde was on patrol on Tuesday.

Police received information that a gang of robbers was on the ground in Shivajinagar and looking for customers to sell the fake gold coins. They had a plan to lure the customers by telling them that they had found a pot filled with gold coins and wanted to sell it at a cheaper price.

A team of police personnel was called from the police station. Police officers and employees surrounded and raided the area.

One of the suspects named Gautam escaped from the area. Police searched a car of the accused in presence of panchas and found 2,000 gold coins weighing 1.775 kg, a sharp knife, four mobiles, and cash. Police seized a car, gold coins, mobile phones, cash and a knife worth about Rs 4.29 lakh.

PI Gangurde, API Sheshrao Khatane, PSI Kale, Vitthal Ghodke, Ganesh Mane, Meera Chavan, ASI Vishnu Munde, Ramesh Sangle, constables Balaram Chaure, Ganesh Vairalkar and Ganesh Doiphode, Jalindar Mante, Santosh Pardhe, Rajjusingh Sulane and Kalyan Nikam, carried out the action under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Girhe and ACP Vishal Dhume.

The two gang members- Mangalsingh Pawar and Subhash Suruse-were found to be hardened criminals on police records.

They have already been charged with robbery, burglary and fraud in Buldhana district.