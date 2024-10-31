Gang of fake marriages exposed; Three arrested by Police

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Smabhajinagar

A gang running a fake marriage scam across the state, tricking young men and taking lakhs through bogus marriage deals, was arrested by MIDC Waluj Police on Thrusday.

Harichandra Ashok Kuber (33) from Gevrai was looking for a bride with help from relatives and mediators when Kundalik Chavan and Suryanarayan (full name unknown) informed him about a potential match from Jogeshwari. After meeting and approving the girl, the gang charged him three lakh rupees for the marriage to a woman named Kusum in Jalna district. A week later, Kusum left, claiming her cousin had passed away and never returned. Realizing he was scammed as the mediators also disappeared, Harichandra filed a complaint at MIDC Waluj Police Station. Police then set a trap in Waluj and arrested Kundalik Shahu Chavan (50) from Kamalapur, Sangita Kundalik Chavan from the Cantonment area, and Kalpana Prakash Muralkar (47) from Kamalapur.

Fake marriage scam uncovered; victims sought

The gang confessed to scamming multiple young men, including Nanasahab Bandal, Vinod Wagh, and Yuvraj Bandal from Satara and Vipul Patil from Gujarat by arranging fake marriages. They admitted to defrauding men in Sillod, Vaijapur, Newasa, Ahmednagar, Malegaon, Dhule, Jalgaon, and other areas. Police suspect more cases involving this gang may surface and have urged other victims to contact MIDC Waluj Police Station to file complaints.