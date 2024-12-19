Gang of mobile lifters get active in Waluj MIDC area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The rise in mobile snatching incidents by unidentified motorcycle-riders in Bajajnagar, Cidco, Wadgaon, Sajapur and other areas in Waluj Industrial Estate is worrying the citizens and posing a challenge to the police administration. The mobile thieves are targeting persons like morning or evening walkers or pedestrians walking while speaking on cellphones etc.

It has been observed that many incidents of mobile thefts are taking place, but the victims do not register complaints due to the non-availability of the required documents demanded by police relating to the cellphone with them.

It seems that the thieves are selling stolen mobile phones at cheaper rates or selling spares of mobile phones.

There are selected spots in the jurisdiction of industrial estate where the thieves target the people. A large number of morning and evening walkers gather in the open ground near Cidco’s overhead storage tank. Residents from Cidco and Bajajnagar visit the place to pass their leisure hours regularly. The streetlights are defunct in the Cidco area and it is not a crowded place as well and Dhule-Solapur National Highway is very close to the area. Hence mobile snatching incidents are taking place here in large numbers.

In Bajajnagar, the incidents of mobile phone snatching takes place in large numbers between Mahadev Temple and Ambedkar Chowk; Jaibhavani Chowk and Shivrana Chowk; Bhondwe Patil Public School and Bajajnagar; and Maharana Pratap Chowk and Trimurti Chowk.

The alert citizens Dhanashri Kamble; Dr Nandini Lahane; Sunanda Kudale, Rupali Tayade and others urged the police to take serious note of the rise in the incidents and arrest the thieves who are roaming freely in the society.