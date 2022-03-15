Gang of thieves arrested by crime branch

Aurangabad, March 15:

A gang of criminals was arrested on March 14 for burglary and motorcycle theft by the crime branch officials. Goods worth Rs 1.3 lakh were recovered from the suspects. Police arrested Amol Vaijnath Galate (Bharatnagar), Rohit Raju Ghule and Raheet Arjun Pawar.

According to police, the incidents of vehicle theft, burglary and shoplifting have been taking place in Shivajinagar and Pundalikanagar area for the last few days. Crime branch PSI Pawan Ingle received a tip off that the thieves had hidden some stolen goods in the Garkheda area. A team then went to Bharatnagar to search for the thieves. During the search, Amol was arrested by the police along with a stolen motorcycle. During interrogation, he confessed to committing burglary at various places along with his accomplices Rohit, Krishna and a mino The police arrested all his accomplices and interrogated them. The thieves later confessed to breaking into the Pan shop of Jagan Gangaram Shelke at Shivajinagar and into the house of Prashant Pundalik Sontakke in New Vishalnagar and stealing the LED TV, gas stove, home theater and pen drive on March 8. They also handed over the stolen loot to the police. The operation was carried out under the guidance of crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.