Gang selling stolen tractors in scrap busted

Action of rural police: Scrap metal sold to steel company in Jalna

Aurangabad, April 5:

The local crime branch of the rural police has busted a racket selling stolen tractors and trolleys of farmers in rural areas in scrap. The police arrested a total of seven people, including a scrap dealer and an agent of a steel company who confessed to three crimes. Police seized Rs 3.10 lakh in cash and a car worth Rs 18 lakh.

The suspects have been identified as Vishnu Akat, Kunal Maske, Lakhan Jadhav, Vaibhav Darade, Shahrukh Sheikh Shabbir Sheikh, Rameshwar Chavan (all Kalyannagar, Pachod), Junaid Khan Yasin Khan (Rahmaniya Colony) and Yash Ranjankar, agent of steel company in Jalna.

According to police, a tractor and a trolley belonging to a farmer in Deolai were stolen from his house last month. The farmer had lodged a complaint in Chikalthana police station. While the local crime branch was investigating the case, they came to know that the theft was committed by Vishnu Akat. Police arrested Vishnu on suspicion. He mentioned the names of his companions. While the other accused were picked up by the police from different places, they confessed to stealing tractors of farmers from Karmad, Dhorkin and Deolai. The tractors were being sold to a scrap dealer in Pachod village. The shopkeeper used to disassemble the tractor with a gas cutter and sold it to Yash, an agent of a steel company in Jalna, through Junaid Khan, a scrap trader from Aurangabad. All suspects have confessed to the crime. PSI Vijay Jadhav, PSI Pradip Thube and staff under the guidance of the senior officials took action.