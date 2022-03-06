Gang stealing vehicle batteries busted

Aurangabad, March 6:

Jawaharnagar police station team three members of a gang stealing batteries of the parked vehicles. The police seized 12 batteries and an auto-rickshaw from them. They have been remanded in the police custody till March 7, informed PI Santosh Patil.

Police said, a case was registered with Jawaharnagar police station on March 3 that batteries of four four-wheelers of Vicky Bhagwan Patil were stolen. A special team led by PSI Vasant Shelke started the investigation and based on the CCTV footage searched the auto-rickshaw used in the crime. Accordingly, the accused Santosh Pradeep Shirsath (27, Gadhe Chowk, Phulenagar, Osmanpura), Salman Khan Javed Khan (23, Roshan Gate, Kiradpura) and Aamer Khan Ayub Khan (26, Indiranagar, Garkheda)were arrested. The auto-rickshaw (MH20 EK 0421)was seized along with 12 batteries from them. The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Patil by PSI Shelke, PSI Ajit Dagadkhair, Manoj Akole, Pradeep Dandwate, Vijay Wankhede, Javed Pathan, Parshuram Sonune and others.