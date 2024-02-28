Gang war erupts in Shivajinagar, three arrested

Dispute over naming in house burglary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A violent clash erupted between three notorious criminals in Shivajinagar on Sunday evening, raising concerns about the growing influence of criminal activity in the city.

The conflict involved Imran Rashid Ali Syed (alias Malegaon), Lallan alias Sheikh Ayyaz Sheikh Rahim, and Salman Zafar Khan. The dispute reportedly stemmed from accusations made by Lallan and Salman naming Imran to the police regarding a house burglary.

The incident occurred at 7 pm on Sunday near Nehru college at Shivajinagar. The altercation turned physical when Lallan's wife struck Imran's wife with a liquor bottle, and Salman attacked Imran, fracturing both his legs. Imran retaliated, injuring Salman in the process.

Following the incident, all three individuals sustained injuries and were hospitalized. The Pundaliknagar police have registered a case based on mutual complaints and arrested Lallan, Salman, and Imran.

Imran Malegaon's criminal history:

This incident highlights Imran's concerning criminal record. He reportedly has 10-11 serious offenses registered against him in Satara and has been active in the city's criminal circles since arriving from Malegaon. He was arrested for house burglary in the cantonment area on February 16, stealing 23 tolas of gold and cash. Arrested by the Crime Branch on February 21 and released on bail on February 24, leading to the current gang war within 24 hours.

Lallan alias Sheikh Ayyaz's past:

Lallan has a history of violence, with past charges including assault and attempted murder. This incident underscores the urgent need for stricter measures to curb criminal activity and ensure public safety in the city.