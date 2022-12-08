Gani Patel passed away

Aurangabad:

A resident of Deolai, Gani Patel, has died of a brief illness recently. He was 42.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Jama Masjid in Deolai, while the burial took place in the graveyard on the campus of the mosque.

He is survived by a wife, two sons and two daughters.

