Gani Patel passed away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 8, 2022 12:21 AM 2022-12-08T00:21:23+5:30 2022-12-08T00:21:23+5:30
Aurangabad: A resident of Deolai, Gani Patel, has died of a brief illness recently. He was 42. His Namaz-e-Janaza ...
Aurangabad:
A resident of Deolai, Gani Patel, has died of a brief illness recently. He was 42.
His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Jama Masjid in Deolai, while the burial took place in the graveyard on the campus of the mosque.
He is survived by a wife, two sons and two daughters.Open in app