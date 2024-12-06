Ganja trade runs in family

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The daughter continued her father's business of selling ganja and was caught continuing the trade on Friday. The NDPS team raided her house in Mukundwadi's Sairajnagar area on a tip-off and seized 4.34 kg of ganja worth Rs 85,000.

The accused woman has been identified as Nikita Solunke ( Sairajnagar, Mukundwadi) was caught selling ganja. PI Geeta Bagwade, leading the NDPS team, acted on information that a woman was selling ganja near Zenda Chowk in Mukundwadi. Along with PSI Amol Mhaskey and other constables, they raided the location and found the drugs in Nikita’s possession.

Previously, Nikita's father was arrested by the NDPS team for selling ganja and now, the same team has caught his daughter continuing the illegal trade. The woman and the seized ganja have been handed over to Mukundwadi police for further investigation. Mukundwadi police are continuing their inquiry.

(Attached: Passport photo of Nikita Solunke)