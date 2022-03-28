Ganpat Kharat passes away

Aurangabad, March 28:

Shiv Sena’s deputy city chief (central) Ganpat Kharat (55, N-12, D-Sector, Hudco) passes away at Badlapur in Mumbai on Monday morning. He had gone for a marriage ceremony with his family members. He is survived by his wife and former corporate Seema Kharat, two sons, and a daughter. He is the brother of RPI (A) Marathwada vice president Daulat Kharat. Ganpat Kharat had participated in the University renaming movement. The funeral procession will start from his home at Siddharthnagar on March 29 at 9.30 am.