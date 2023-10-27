Garba beats…

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To multiply the joy of Navratri, the Channel and Versache Forums of Lokmat Times Zest organised garba on Dussehara day. Zest members and their families thoroughly enjoyed the evening. Enthusiastic kids burnt the effigy of Ravana. Balloon busting by tooth was main attraction for the kids. The winning groups were: First prize - Swaroski

Zara and second prize - Guess Velentino. It was a memorable celebration.