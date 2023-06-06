Garbage crisis of GMCH ends after two years

Municipal corporation had stopped collecting garbage after corona outbreak

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After almost two years, the garbage issue in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has finally been resolved and the municipal corporation has started collecting the garbage, said dean Dr Sanjay Rathod.

In 2020, the municipal corporation stopped collecting garbage from the GMCH due to the corona outbreak. The president of the visitor's committee MLA Pradeep Jaiswal in the meeting held in January this year, had raised objection for the tax collection by the municipal corporation without lifting garbage from the GMCH.

On May 23, municipal administrator G Sreekanth reviewed various problems in the hospital. He then asked the municipal sanitation inspectors and the employees and ordered them to lift the garbage from the hospital regularly. Hence, the corporation started picking up the garbage from the hospital from Tuesday.

Mandatory segregation of waste

Classification of waste is mandatory and emphasis is being given by the municipal corporation to collect properly classified waste. Therefore, training was given to the staff in the valley in terms of classification. Biomedical waste from the valley is collected by a company. The remaining wet and dry waste is collected by the municipal corporation.