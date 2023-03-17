Garden established to discard fear of maths

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A ‘Guru Maths Garden’ has been established in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to discard the fear of mathematics from the minds of the students. Lokmat Sakhi Manch and Campus Club have provided an opportunity for the members to see this ‘Maths Garden’.

‘Guru Maths Garden’ is the first of its kind in the entire country. It is situated at Gurukul Olympiad School on Old Beed By-pass Road behind Chikalthana Airport.

The experts of this school have established this unique garden. The educational tour has been organised on March 19 between 1.30 pm and 4 pm. The organisers have appealed to the Sakhi Manch and Campus Club members to visit ‘Guru Maths Garden’ to discard the fear of Maths from the mind.

Last day for registration today

The preference will be given to the members on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis. Registration will be open till March 18 till 1 pm. Further information can be obtained on 9850406017.

Entry and bus service free

The bus service to go to Guru Maths Garden will be free from Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road. The entry for the bus service will be from the back gate of Lokmat Bhavan and entry to the Guru Maths Garden will be free.