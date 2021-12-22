Garware sports complex to be developed

Aurangabad, Dec 22:

Municipal administration has decided to provide various facilities on the open ground of Garware sports complex. Swimming pool, tennis court, walking track, and football field will be constructed in the remaining space of the court. It is expected to cost around Rs 30 to 40 crore. Project Management Consultancy (PMC) Ajay Thakur and Associates has been appointed to prepare the proposal. This PMC will prepare a detailed project report within a month. The proposal for funding will then be sent to the state government.