Gas crematorium for dead animals in Padegaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The number of pets in the city is increasing rapidly. If a pet dies, the entire family is sad. The concerned families want to perform the last rites on it properly. For this, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has decided to set up a gas crematorium next to the garbage depot in Padegaon. A provision of Rs 80 lakh has been made in the budget for this.

A petition was filed in the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court alleging that the CSMC does not have any facilities to dispose of pets that die in the city. During the hearing of this petition, the court asked whether anything could be done for the pets.

Accordingly, the CSMC has decided to set up a gas crematorium for domestic animals at the site of the Padegaon solid waste project. When the CSMC team visited and inspected Kalyani Enterprises Pimpri, Pune and collected information about the cost of the project. A total cost of the gas crematorium is expected to be Rs. 75.13 lakh along with 18 percent GST.

Every day, four small and big large animals die within the Municipal Corporation limits. The cost of setting up a crematorium was approved. Tenders will be invited soon. The Corporation had planned to set up a crematorium for dogs in Chikalthana.