Gas cylinder leaks in posh locality; panic among residents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A gas cylinder was leaked at the home of a senior police officer in a posh locality in the Beed Bypass area on Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place at the 1 08 Greens Society when the cylinder's faulty regulator was being changed.

Recognising the seriousness of the situation, Dhananjay Patil advised residents on the lower two floors of the building to evacuate for safety. On receiving information, the personnel of the Fire Brigade Department quickly reached the spot.

The personnel shifted the cylinder to a location, stopping the leak.

After the situation was under control, everyone breathed a sigh of relief.