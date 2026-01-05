Gautala Ghat road in disrepair;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The condition of the Gautala Ghat road connecting Nagad to Kannad and Sillod has deteriorated severely, triggering anger among motorists due to alleged neglect by the Public Works Department. Large potholes have developed throughout the ghat section, and the road has caved in at several places. Continuous movement of sand dumpers and heavy vehicles has turned the road into a sieve, raising fears of serious and even fatal accidents.

Due to the poor road condition, important bus services such as Jafrabad–Malegaon, Sillod–Malegaon, and Kannad–Nagad have been suspended for the past four months. This has caused significant financial hardship to passengers. Despite social activist Rishikesh Chavan staging a ‘begging protest’ in Kannad, the administration has failed to respond. Residents have expressed strong resentment as the Karanjkhed–Nagad road has still not been repaired despite repeated assurances.

Villagers have demanded that the member of parliament and the MLA intervene immediately and ensure urgent repairs of the road.