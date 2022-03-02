Gautala Sanctuary transform into a haven for tiger!

Rafique Aziz

Aurangabad, March 2:

A tiger has taken refuge in Gautala Wildlife Sanctuary (WLS) one year ago. The tiger named T3C1was first camera-trapped by the Department of Forest (Wildlife) on the campus between March 12 and 15. The officials concerned are relieved that the big cat is hail and hearty, but the experts pinpointed the need for more measures to

convert the sanctuary into a haven and attract more big cat family members.

The acting Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife) Amit Kumar Mishra said, " Tiger is indeed one of the most critically endangered species in our jurisdiction. Generally, the tiger is sensitive in nature. His stay is an acknowledgement of

measures taken to improve the habitat under the Sanctuary Management Plan. The ecosystem desirable for the tiger is available. Hence, T3C1 seems to have been settled down here. It is a matter of pride for all of us that the tiger is feeling safe and secure here. It has also attained his adulthood here. We are taking all required measures and doing our best to be a perfect host." However, he refused to share more details bout the tiger due to safety reasons.

Tiger is enjoying his stay

The assistant conservator of forest (ACF, Gautala Sanctuary) A E Chavan said," We are keeping a close watch on the tiger through viewing camera traps, pug marks and taking photographs. T3C1 is observed frequently moving in the range of Kannad, Nagad and Chalisgaon. Kannad is located on top-level, whereas Chalisgaon is on the lower level. The big cat is agile. There is no reporting of conflict with human beings, so far. The tiger is surviving on Sambhar, Blue Bull, and Wild Boar. The ecology of the sanctuary and our natural habitat have encouraged the tiger to prolong his stay."

Much more effort is needed to convert sanctuary into a haven for tigers?

"It is true that the presence of T3C1 will be recorded in animal estimation sheet after around eight decades (1940). A tiger needs a space of 100-150 km for mobility. The stay of the tiger is a receipt that the nature of the food chain is good.

Life expectancy is 15 to 20 years. Tiger attains adulthood in 2 to 3 years. However, there is a dire need to undertake more measures at ground level to prolong the stay of the present tiger and convert the sanctuary into a haven for the big cat family members. The road passing through the sanctuary should be immediately closed for the traffic from 6 pm to 6 am. It is the only sanctuary in Maharashtra where traffic is allowed. The tiger is a diurnal and nocturnal animal, therefore, the passing of vehicles disturbs the peaceful harmony of the sanctuary during the night hours. The cattle-grazing by residents of neighbouring villages should be stopped. Appointments of staff should be made to protect the sprawling sanctuary and avoid fire incidents. Moreover, restriction on visitors should be imposed during the daytime," stressed the wildlife warden Dr Kishore Pathak adding that he had raised these issues before the chief minister during an online with all state's wildlife wardens, brought into notices of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF, Nagpur) and other key officers concerned.

Adventurous Journey of T3C1 at a glance

- T3C1 was spotted through pugmarks and scat during foot patrolling on March 11-12. The confirmation was done seeing the camera trap on March 15.

- Seven teams deployed for tracking tiger movement.

- CCTV surveillance through 35-40 camera traps.

- Impatient wait of the tigress as a pair.

- Travelled 350 to 400 km from Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary (Yavatmal- Vidarbha region) via Pandharkawda (Vidarbha)-Umarkhed (Telangana)- Akola, Buldhana, Hingoli and Gautala (Maharashtra).

- Two years ago, one tiger from the Yavatmal district visited the sanctuary and returned to its native after a few days.