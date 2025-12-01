Gautam Undirwade earns Ph D in botany

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Gautam Undirwade of J.E.S. College has been awarded a ph d in botany by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University for his thesis induced mutational and biochemical studies in hyacinth beans (Lablab Purpureus l. Sweet), completed under prof. Dr Ganesh B. Kulkarni. The research focused on varieties konkan bhushan and konkan wal 2. College president Purushottamji Bagadia, secretary Srinivasji Bhakkad, principal Dr Ganesh Agnihotri, prof. Dr Umesh Mogle and Dr Prasad Madan congratulated him on this achievement.