Gautamchand Kala elected trust president
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 2, 2022 06:30 PM 2022-11-02T18:30:02+5:30 2022-11-02T18:30:02+5:30
Aurangabad:
Gautamchand Kala was elected unopposed as the president of the Panchaleshwar Digambar Jain Temple Trust in a meeting held recently. Rushabh Gangwal was elected as vice president while Sanjay Sethi was elected as treasurer. Kala who was the past treasurer has worked for renovation of the temple. Trust vice presidents Suganchand Kasliwal, Adv Subhash Chudiwal, secretary Bhausaheb Bakliwal, trustee Vilas Pahade, Rajendra Kala, Vijay Papdiwal and other members were present.