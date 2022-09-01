Gear up for LTCC 'Inter-School Fancy Dress Competition’

Competition on September 3 at Lokmat Bhavan

Aurangabad, Sep 1:

Participating in fancy dress competitions introduces kids to the stage. It is a child's first step in learning to become confident. Appreciation and compliments make it an enjoyable and positive experience for the kids. To celebrate this fun-filled learning activity, the Lokmat Times Campus Club in association with Natkhat Kids Wear and Toys have organized an ‘Inter-School Fancy Dress Competitions 2022,' on September 3, at Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna road between 9.15 am to 1.30 pm.

The fancy dress competition has been organized in two categories for Junior Kg and Senior Kg and from 1st to 5th students. The reporting time for the students of Jr Kg and Sr Kg will be 9.15 am and the event time will be 10.00 am. The reporting time for the students of 1st to 5th will be 1.00 pm and event time will be 1.30 pm. The participant must be a member of Campus Club for 2022-23.

A fancy dress competition not only blends learning with fun but also develops confidence in students by giving them an opportunity to speak in front of their own classmates. It also allows them to live their fantasies by dressing up in costumes and acting like their favorite characters, cartoons, or animals. So why are you waiting for. Come and show your talent on the grand LTCC platform. Entry will be given through the school only. On the spot registrations will not be allowed. The entry for the competition will be from the rare gate.

Unique themes have been planned for participants:

Grade Theme

Jr Kg Cartoon Character

Sr Kg Fruits/Vegetables

Class 1 Animals/Birds

Class 2 Superheroes

Class 3 Fairy Tale Character

Class 4 Nature

Class 5 Famous personalities and celebrities