Geetanjali Kirloskar’s talk at NVS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Influential business leader Gitanjali Kirloskar delivered an insightful and inspiring talk at the Nath Valley School on Wednesday. As a key figure in the Kirloskar Group, one of India's oldest and most respected industrial groups, Kirloskar shared her wealth of experience in leadership, innovation, and the evolving role of women in business. This event was made possible through the efforts of CMIA.

Kirloskar emphasized the immense potential of India in the current global landscape, calling this the nation’s hour and century. She highlighted the rapid growth of entrepreneurship in India and encouraged students to recognize the opportunities that lie ahead. Addressing the students of Classes 9 and 11, she underscored the significance of these formative years in shaping their careers and future aspirations. She also shared a powerful message about overcoming setbacks, urging students to learn from their mistakes and emerge stronger after every challenge.