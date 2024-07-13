Gen category candidates to get opportunity on reserved seats in Urdu schools

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Education Department has converted vacant seats of Urdu medium backward classes into the general category.

It may be noted that the department on February 25 announced to fill 1847 Urdu medium seats in Zilla Parishad, Municipal Council and Corporation across the State without interviews.

A general merit list was prepared. Of them, 119 seats are for ZP followed by 167 in Municipal Councils and 561 Municipal Corporations.

The general merit list of the first round was released. A total of 419 candidates were selected in ZP, 79 in Municipal Councils and 191 in Corporations. Thus, 689 candidates were selected in the first round for the Urdu medium schools. A total of 160 more seats were filled in the horizontal round. A total of 998 seats of backward classes remained vacant for the non-availability of candidates from the required reserved category.

Teachers unions like Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshk Sangh (ABUSS) raised the issue with the commissioner of education Suraj Mandhre, and deputy secretary Tushar Mahajan. The education department decided to convert the seats into a general category. ABUSS founder Sajid Ahmed said that the open category candidates would be recruited for these vacant posts.

The Education Commissioner (Pune) issued a notice on Friday stating that due to the non-availability of candidates from backward classes in Urdu medium, the vacant posts are being converted to open categories.

“The eligible candidates from the open category will be recruited, as per the merit list. The candidate should lock their preferences on Pavitra Portal up to July 15,” he added.