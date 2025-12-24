Gen z demands action, not words

Chaitali Joshi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After nearly a decade under administrative rule, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is preparing for its seventh municipal corporation election, restoring civic governance to elected representatives. This election is significant not only for its timing but also for the first-ever implementation of the Prabhag-based voting system in the city. The corporation has been divided into 29 Prabhags and 115 wards, with voters required to cast multiple votes per Prabhag using colour-coded ballot units linked to reservation categories. Polling is scheduled for 15 January, marking a defining moment, particularly for Gen Z first-time voters as they engage with local democracy and help shape the city’s future.

As a first-time voter, I am closely observing the candidates in my Prabhag; not just their promises, but their actions on the ground. Elections should not be about words spoken before polling day and forgotten after results. When we choose our representatives, it is our responsibility to hold them accountable and remind them why we elected them.

— Sagar Gaikwad, student

Voting for the first time feels both empowering and responsible. These days, I see thousands of posts by politicians on social media highlighting their work, which sometimes makes choosing the right candidate confusing. I want my vote to count, so I aim to select someone who will genuinely work for the people and make a real difference.

— Tausib Shaikh, student

As a first-time voter, I expect the corporator to be honest, approachable, and genuinely concerned about people’s problems. Basic facilities like clean water, good roads, proper drainage, healthcare, and safety should be the priority. Transparent work, regular communication with citizens, and development without corruption truly matter to me.

— Juilee Kinhikar, student

I am a first-time voter and do not usually follow politics much. But voting is important to me. I want to choose someone who will truly work for my area’s safety and daily problems. I will support a candidate who is honest and works for the public, not for publicity only.

— Vaishnavi Kulkarni, student