General store warehouse gutted in fire

Aurangabad:

A warehouse of Royal Plastics General Store in Kachiwada, Chelipura was gutted in a sudden fire around 5:45 am on Tuesday. Goods worth lakhs of rupees were burnt in this incident.

According to the information by the municipal fire brigade, the warehouse called Royal Plastic is owned by Sheikh Haroon. The godown has items needed for general stores. After doing business all day on Monday, he locked the godown and went home. The godown suddenly caught fire at around 5:40 am.

As soon as the incident was reported, seven fire engines and around 30 personnel rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control after four hours. Chief fire officer RK Sure, Mohan Mungse, Abdul Aziz, Haribhau Ghuge, Sampat Bhagat, Ashok Khandekar and others brought the fire under control. The entire godown was gutted in the incident. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

Handcart selling firecrackers catches fire

A hand cart selling firecrackers caught fire in Shahganj area around 9:30 pm Monday night. Fire extinguishers were dispatched from the Padampura area to bring the fire under control. Ashok Giri, PI City Chowk police station said, the fire was brought under control with the help of the fire brigade.