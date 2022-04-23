Get entrepreneurship lessons in the university

Aurangabad, April 23:

A memorandum of understanding was signed recently between Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and Aurangabad Electricals Ltd (AEL) to set up an entrepreneurship and skills development centre at the university. The centre will soon start training the manpower required for the industry.

AEL has provided substantial financial assistance for setting up this training centre at the university premises. In future, Bajaj Auto, Endurance, Siemens, Maruti Tires, Endress Hauser and other local industries will also support the centre. Training on industry 4.0, entrepreneurship and related industrial communication as well as various technologies in the field of engineering will be given.

Students who complete this course will be able to get a job right away. Apart from this, guidance will be provided through industrial experts to start their own business. Industrial training will be imparted in this centre in next 15 days. A guidance committee has been set up under the guidance of vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole.

The committee will comprise of former CII president Mukund Kulkarni, Dr Soumen Majumdar, Vinayak Paul, Sunil Deshpande, Dr Bharti Gawli and Dr Valmik Sarvade.