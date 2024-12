Get Going Fitness Group conquers Kalsubai Peak

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Get Going Fitness Group, active for 13 years, reached the top of Kalsubai Peak, the highest point in Maharashtra, on Saturday.

42 members completed the challenging climb, demonstrating teamwork, determination and physical endurance. Members included Dr Santosh Totla, Dr Uma Mahajan, Dr Charu Deshmukh, Uma Bhosale, Dr Priya Deshmukh, Bhavna Lohia, Aarti Agarwal, Sujata Lahoti, Dr Niti Soni, Deepa Dabri, Vandana Mishra, Neena Nikale, Nirupama Nagari, Archana Shinde and others.

Photo: Get Going Fitness Group conquering Kalsubai Peak.