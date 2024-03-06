Get ready for the ultimate home spectacle starting tomorrow

Shakti Lifespaces presents 'Lokmat Property Show-2024': Make Mahashivratri festival more joyous with dream home

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 'Lokmat Property Show-2024' is going to get off to a grand start from March 8 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This home exhibition of quality home projects will be held at Lokmat Bhavan, and citizens will get information about many home projects under one roof. Information about projects in Pune-Mumbai will also be available here for home buyers.

'Lokmat Property Show' will be held from March 8 to 10 in an air-conditioned grand hall at Lokmat Bhawan, Jalna road. Thousands of home aspirants are ready to buy their rightful house in the tourism capital of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. However, they do not get proper guidance. In today's hectic life, not everyone can spend enough time to visit the home projects in and around the metropolis, and travel costs are huge.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is the perfect place to invest in real estate due to the opportunities and relatively low rates, and the shelter exhibition will provide a great opportunity through this home exhibition. As the subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana affordable housing scheme is given to those who want to own their own house, detailed information about this scheme will also be given by experts in this exhibition.

Various projects like affordable houses, luxurious houses, twin bungalows, apartments and commercial complexes will be arranged in it. Presented by Shakti Lifespaces and organized by 'Lokmat', the exhibition is 'Powered by' Viyaan Realty, Suvidhi Ventures is the associate partner and Bhaishree Realty is the ‘Supported by’ partner.

'Lucky draw' from home expo visitors

A 'lucky draw' will be drawn from the visitors of this home exhibition. The gift partner of the exhibition 'Manjeet Pride Group' will get a chance to win huge prizes. Everyone's face will definitely be satisfied as the dream of a rightful home will come true after seeing the exhibition.

-https://bit.ly/PropertyExpo-2024

What's in the home show?

- Best option of property.

- Flats, plots, row houses.

- Shops, showrooms, offices.

- A sound investment of the future.