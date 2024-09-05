Get rid of negativity from mind & focus on work: Deelip Swami

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Teachers can lay the foundation to prevent the various incidents that are happening in society in the future. Only they have the power to make cultured students. Teachers are as important today as they were in the past. Zilla Parishad teachers are quality-oriented. They should remove the negativity from their minds and devote themselves to work to create a capable generation of tomorrow,” said Deelip Swami, the district collector.

Deelip Swami was speaking in a programme at Tapadia theatre on Thursday on Teacher's Day by the Education Department of Zilla Parishad (ZP) to honour 128 ZP Schools teachers.

ZP Chief Executive Officer Vikas Meena, Deputy Director Education Anil Sable, Deputy CEO Sudarshan Tupe, Education Officer Jaiashree Chavan, Aruna Bhumkar, Deputy Education Officer Nita Tandale, Nita Srisrimal, Bloc Education Officer Dipali Thawre and Kranti Dhaswadikar were present.

The district collector said that only ZP teachers can bring change in society. He said that they would also have to do the work of preventing harmful tendencies in society. CEO Meena, Anil Sable and Sudarshan Tupe also spoke.

Education Officer Jayashree Chavan made an introductory speech. Pravin Lohade conducted the proceedings of the programme while Education Officer Aruna Bhumkar proposed a vote of thanks.

Finally, principals and teachers of 128 schools were honoured with awards. Principals of nine schools presented the progress of the school.