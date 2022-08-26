Ghotkar takes over as NHAI project director

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) headquarters today has transferred Yashwant Ghotkar as the new Project Director (Aurangabad Region), while the present Project Director Arvind Kale has been transferred to the Nagpur regional office.

It may be noted that Ghotkar has previously worked in the Aurangabad office as in-charge Project Director. He is a native of Aurangabad, therefore, it is hoped that NHAI’s proposed and ongoing projects in the district will gain momentum after he joins the local office.