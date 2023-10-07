Giants week launched to promote life saving measures for cancer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Giants Elite Group Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has launched giants week to promote early diagnosis and life saving measures for cancer. In collaboration with Mumbai Oncocare Centre.

Dr Bharti Rathi provided guidance on early detection and treatment of cervical cancer, as well as how to reduce the risk of developing the disease. Dr Prakash Devde also spoke about cancer protocols.Pamphlets on cancer and breast cancer, as well as self-examination pamphlets were distributed. Girls aged 9 to 13 years at Bhagwan Baba Balika Ashram were vaccinated against cervical cancer.

Project heads Aarti Biyani, Pallavi Badlwa, Sarika Sethi and Chanchal Malani, coordinator Dr Madhuri Kothari, Giants welfare association member Suryamala Malani, Vinod Shevtekar and others were present.