Gig workers to protest on Nov 24

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Various traders, workers, gig and hawkers associations of the city will participate in the country-wide agitation call given by Uni Global union on November 24 for their different demands including preparing a regulatory policy for multi-national e-commerce platforms and protection for small business owners.

Addressing a press conference, State unit president of the Confederation of All Indian Traders (CAIT) Ajay Shah said that delivery boys and gig workers working with all Apps and e-platforms should be given recognition.

He said that a tripartite board, consisting of representatives of companies, traders organisations and the Government should be formed for gig workers whose families should be given social security.

“The gig workers should be given facilities like ESIC and Provident Fund and minimum wage. We will demonstrate in front of the office of the divisional commissioner on Friday. There should be uniform norms for e-commerce platforms and traders of mainline for the business and transaction. This is the stand of CAIT and Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh (ZVM),” he added.

Vice president of ZVM Shivnarayan Rathi, Ajay Mantri, CAIT district president Santosh Patil, its secretary Pankaj L, Hawkers Joint Action Committee president Dr Laxman Mane and others were present at the briefing.