Girl boxer commits suicide by consuming poison

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A state-level boxer studying in class twelfth committed suicide by consuming poison. The girl died on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment. A case of accidental death has been registered with the Cidco police station. The deceased has been identified as Tejeswini Vilas Avkale (18, Cidco).

PI Sambhaji Pawar said, Tejaswini was studying in class twelfth and was a state-level boxer. In a fit of rage, she consumed poison on February 12 for a petty reason. She was rushed to a private hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment. Her father is a farmer and she was the only child of her parents. PSI Dwarkadas Bhalerao is further investigating the case.

Student commits suicide

In another incident, a student Vyankatesh Shivaji Chavan (20) committed suicide by hanging himself at Bharatnagar in the Garkheda area. The incident came to the fore on Tuesday night.

Vyankatesh was studying in the first year of the science stream at Deogiri College. He hanged himself at around 8 pm on Tuesday. When the family members realized it, they immediately informed the police and took him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in an unconscious condition. The doctors declared him dead after the examination. The reason for suicide was not known. A case has been registered with Pundliknagar police station while constable L B Hinge is further investigating the case.