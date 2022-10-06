Girl commits suicide

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

A 18-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself at Bajajnagar on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Nikita Sanjay Rannavare (Forbes Society, Bajajnagar).

Nikita lived with her parents in a rented house. On Thursday, she was alone in the house and she hanged herself. When her mother came in the evening, Nikita was found hanging.

After receiving the information ASI Madansingh Ghunavat, constable Vijay Patil rushed to the spot and sent Nikita to Government Hospital. The doctors declared her dead after examination. The reason of suicide was not clear yet.