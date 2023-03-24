Girl dies of electrocution ahead of her marriage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A girl was about to get married after three days but died due to electrocution in Wangi Khurd village in Sillod tehsil on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Rohini alias Pallavi Bhagwan Jadhav (18). A pal of gloom has descended over the entire Jadhav family due to the incident.

Pallavi was getting married to a boy from Jalki village on March 26. Hence, the entire family was busy with marriage preparations. The invitation cards were distributed. The Haldi programme was to be held on Friday. However, on Thursday at around 7 am, Pallavi got electrocuted when she was taking a bath. Her family members rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared her dead after the examination. A case was registered with Sillod rural police station on Friday night.