Girl dies while swimming in pool

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A nine-year-old schoolgirl who came to her relatives during summer vacations in the city died after drowning in a swimming pool at Jalannagar on April 28 morning. A case of accidental death has been registered with Satara police station. The deceased has been identified as Dina Ritesh Borale (9, Surat, Gujarat). Dina’s father works in a private company in Surat and her mother is a housewife. She is the only child of her parents. She came to the city at her aunt’s house for summer vacations. Her cousin used to go to the swimming pool regularly and hence Dina also insisted to go with her. She jumped in the pool and was drowned in it. The trainer when noticed it, took her out of the pool and rushed her to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in an unconscious condition. The doctors declared her dead after the examination. PSI Sarjerao Sanap is further investigating the case.