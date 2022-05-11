Girl fallen in milk bucket dies

Aurangabad, May 11:

A 10-month-old girl fallen in a bucket full of milk in Andhari in Sillod tehsil died on Wednesday at Aurangabad while undergoing treatment. The deceased has been identified as Mariya Sohel Shaikh (10, Andhari).

Mariya fell in a bucket filled with milk while playing at her house on April 16. She was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, where she was being treated for the past 25 days. She died on Wednesday. A case of accidental death has been registered with Sillod rural police.