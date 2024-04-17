Girl harassed sexually after cancellation of proposed marriage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After the cancellation of the proposed marriage, the youth took the girl to a deserted place and harassed her sexually. The incident came to light on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Shiva Sukhedo Sathe (Phulambri). A case was registered with Begumpura Police Station against him.

According to details, with the consent of the family members of Shiva and the complainant girl was fixed for two years. The accused and the complainant were trying for Government jobs. The girl succeeded in getting a Government job while Shiva failed to do so. Also, Shiva’s family members opined that he should marry another girl from their village. The girl’s mother wanted to cancel the proposed marriage. Because of differences between the families, the proposed marriage was cancelled.

However, Shiva and the girl were in contact. Shiva called the girl at 2 pm on April 12 by telling her that his uncle was unwell. He took the girl to a deserted area near Aurangabad caves from Shahganj. Shiva threatened her and harassed her sexually. Frightened after this, the girl tried to commit suicide by consuming insecticide. Her family members shifted her to a hospital. Then only the incident of harassment came to light. PSI Vinod Bhalerao registered a case against Shiva on April 16 on the statement of the girl.

PSI Bhalerao said that the accused had been at large since the incident took place. Police have launched a search for nabbing him.